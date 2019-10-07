Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $675.64

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $675.64 and traded as low as $526.88. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $537.00, with a volume of 38,596 shares trading hands.

OXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.24 million and a PE ratio of -46.29.

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,686.40 ($3,510.26). Also, insider Martin Diggle purchased 17,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 577 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £103,588.81 ($135,357.13). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,230 shares of company stock worth $11,161,851.

About Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

