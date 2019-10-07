Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXFD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 185,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,255. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,460.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $983,000. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 271,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

