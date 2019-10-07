Oxycoin Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $70,564.00 and $223.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

