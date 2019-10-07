Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. 1,089,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,216 shares of company stock worth $1,312,301. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,881,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after buying an additional 708,997 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after buying an additional 531,059 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after buying an additional 306,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

