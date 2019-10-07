Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $174.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $412,537.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,164.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.