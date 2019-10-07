Particl (PART) Price Hits $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00009993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $18,924.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

