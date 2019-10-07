PCHAIN (PI) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $467,356.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038412 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.15 or 0.05480861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,061,132 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

