PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Shares Up 27.3%

Shares of Pen Inc (OTCMKTS:PENC) traded up 27.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

About PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC)

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.