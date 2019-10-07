Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 669,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 313,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

