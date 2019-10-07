PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNNT. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 90,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,889.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,274,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,952 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 103,699 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 523,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

