PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,024. PepsiCo has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.