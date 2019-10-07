Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PETS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $79.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

