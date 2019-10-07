PhiloSmith Capital Corp Has $11.92 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 6.4% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 71,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,711,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,297. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $677,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,105.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,243 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

