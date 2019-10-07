PhiloSmith Capital Corp Takes Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. First American Financial makes up 3.3% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 39.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 221,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 19,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,130. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

