Phoenixcoin Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $177,960.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00869634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00212610 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005905 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004225 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

