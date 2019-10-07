Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. 632,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,822. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $32.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fabio Sandri sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,112,051.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,282.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayson Penn sold 51,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,070.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Fiduciary

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.