Pillar Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $5,615.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

