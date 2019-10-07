Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 1,914,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,870. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $599.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The business had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 55.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $55,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.