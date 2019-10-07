Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.75

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $20.15. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 32.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

