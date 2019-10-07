PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 5.18.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,056.16% and a positive return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PLx Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.