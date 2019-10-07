Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 28,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.21. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.31 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director Bonnie V. Hancock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,497. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

