Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 117,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,525,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,599. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $304,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.