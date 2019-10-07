Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Premier stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 973,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $111,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,006,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

