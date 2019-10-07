Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.83

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.83 and traded as high as $115.30. Primeenergy Resources shares last traded at $115.30, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

PNRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primeenergy Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.83. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

