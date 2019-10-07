Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Trading Up 17.9%

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY)’s stock price was up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 248,337 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 281,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

In other Prophecy Development news, Director John Lee sold 100,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,309,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,122,554.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,714 shares of company stock worth $84,541.

About Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

