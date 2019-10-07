ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.90

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.90 and traded as high as $33.10. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 403 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1034 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 1.05% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SBB)

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

