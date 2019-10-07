Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.66

Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and traded as low as $16.80. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $149.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

