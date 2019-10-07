Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBYI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 889,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,278. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 254.09% and a negative net margin of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $163,317 over the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 66,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,716,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 534,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

