PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Trading 2.5% Higher

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) shares traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74, 1,029 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get PUMA SE/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

About PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.