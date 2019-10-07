PureCircle (LON:PURE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.65

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $258.65 and traded as low as $182.40. PureCircle shares last traded at $182.40, with a volume of 1,980 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.45 million and a P/E ratio of -33.78.

PureCircle Company Profile (LON:PURE)

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

