QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Sells $137,850.00 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,363,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,484,215.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QADA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. 55,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,304. The firm has a market cap of $924.07 million, a P/E ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in QAD by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QADA. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.