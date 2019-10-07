QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Financial Contrast

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QAD and Blackline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $333.02 million 1.79 $10.43 million N/A N/A Blackline $227.79 million 11.60 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -183.79

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Blackline.

Dividends

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Blackline does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -2.70% 2.27% 0.96% Blackline -10.20% -4.05% -2.62%

Risk & Volatility

QAD has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QAD and Blackline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackline 1 3 3 0 2.29

Blackline has a consensus price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Blackline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackline is more favorable than QAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Blackline shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Blackline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QAD beats Blackline on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

