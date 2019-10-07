Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. Qiagen also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. 1,407,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Qiagen has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.55.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.