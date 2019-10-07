QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $14.13 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 3% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038641 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.39 or 0.05476518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,799,807,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,168,213 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

