Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Shares Down 3.8%

Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 29,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

