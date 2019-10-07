QunQun Price Hits $0.0069 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $50.98. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $407,917.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038445 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.62 or 0.05522540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 648,803,290 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

