Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

RDN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 834,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,814. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Radian Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

