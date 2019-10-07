Rapids (RPD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $301.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $873,730.00 and $301.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapids has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,653,902,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,832,314,673 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.