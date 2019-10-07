Raymond James Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,128.00.

Shares of AZO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,060.81. The company had a trading volume of 185,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,152. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,080.16. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 65.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in AutoZone by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after acquiring an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

