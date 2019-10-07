RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $57,311.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00457891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00099265 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00042176 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002533 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000791 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,658,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,258,709 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.