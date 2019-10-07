Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Republic First Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 278,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

