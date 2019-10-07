Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 278,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,249. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 663.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

