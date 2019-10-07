Request Network Trading Down 3% This Week (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. In the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request Network

Request Network’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request Network is request.network. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns, OKEx, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, WazirX, COSS, Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Liqui, Radar Relay and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

