Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LivePerson (LPSN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN):

10/7/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

9/27/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2019 – LivePerson was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/20/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 1.03.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 434,538 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

