Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 27,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

