Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 2,221,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,505. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $121,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

