Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited (ASX:RVS)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.35 ($0.96) and last traded at A$1.31 ($0.93), 5,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.27 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.40. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Revasum Cdi 1:1 US Prohibited Company Profile (ASX:RVS)

Revasum, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of semiconductor processing equipment worldwide. The company offers grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization equipment to manufacture microchips, sensors, LEDs, and RF and power devices, which are used in IoT devices, cellphones, wearables, automotive, and 5G and industrial applications.

