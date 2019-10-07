Reviewing Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Starco Brands alerts:

This table compares Starco Brands and Publicis Groupe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $130,000.00 3,671.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $11.75 billion 0.90 $1.09 billion $1.36 8.61

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Starco Brands and Publicis Groupe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Publicis Groupe 1 3 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Starco Brands does not pay a dividend. Publicis Groupe pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -45.34% N/A -114.39% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services. It also provides media consulting/media planning and space purchase services. In addition, the company engages in the creation of corporate or commercial Websites and Intranets, social network expertise, search engine optimization, Internet ads, and various forms of Internet and mobile communication; and provision of online direct marketing consulting services. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands. The company serves clients in the non-food consumer products, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.