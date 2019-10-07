Rialto (XRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.34 Million

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rialto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. Rialto has a market cap of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI.

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

