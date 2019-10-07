RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

RNG stock traded up $10.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,652. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,332.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $169.58.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,556 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $306,643.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,241,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $15,853,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,722,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,417 shares of company stock valued at $54,799,686. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

